Tribal Court Judgment Summaries for Feb. 23, 24, and 25
Judgment Summary for Feb. 23
Blanton, Damian
14-15.5 Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public – Dismissed, Compliance
Chekelelee, Kaleb Ren
14-95.5(b) Drugs: Aggravated Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed, Compliance
14-95.11(c) Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Dismissed, Compliance
14-95.6(c) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling, or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI – Dismissed, Compliance
Ensley Jr., Paul
14-95.9 Drugs: Trafficking – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.1(b)(1) Bodily Injury (DV) – Dismissed on Plea
20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.1 Domestic Violence – Guilty, 135 days active jail time, credit for time served (135 days)
14-95.6(c) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.56 Assault on a Female – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 135 days active jail time, credit for time served (135 days)
14-40.1 Domestic Violence – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.1 Domestic Violence – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Dismissed on Plea
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed on Plea
Junaluska, Cory Deshawn
14-40.50(b) Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Dismissed Upon Investigation
Smith, Kathy Susan
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed After Investigation
Squirrel, Bryan
14-70.18 Providing or Possessing Contraband – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Dismissed on Plea
14-70.17 Obstructing Justice – Dismissed on Plea
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 270 days active jail time, credit for time served (68 days)
14-34.10 Weapons Offense – Guilty, 270 days active jail time, credit for time served (68 days)
Swayney, Ellisa Nicole
14-70.17 Obstructing Justice – Dismissed, Improper Charge
Zepeda, Gussy Robin Shell
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed in Interest of Justice
14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed in Interest of Justice
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed in Interest of Justice
Judgment Summary for Feb. 24
Bigwitch, John Albert
14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed on Plea
14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a)(2) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule II – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a)(1) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Admit PV, 12 months probation, 93 days active jail time, credit for time served (93 days), obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, stay away from casino in Murphy and Cherokee
14-70.25 Escape from Imprisonment and Custody – Dismissed on Plea
Jackson, Rain E.S.
14-2.2 Criminal Conspiracy – Dismissed on Plea
14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed on Plea
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea
14-10.61 (charge description not listed by Court) – Dismissed on Plea
20-111(2) Fictitious Registration Plate – Dismissed on Plea
14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed on Plea
14-70.18 Providing or Possessing Contraband – Guilty, 365 days active jail time, credit for time served (365 days), may serve on electronic home confinement
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling, or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling, or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea
14-10.61 (charge description not listed by Court) – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.9(e) Drugs: Trafficking in Opiate/Heroin – Guilty, 180 days active jail time, credit for time served (38 days), may serve on electronic home confinement
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling, or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.9 Drugs: Trafficking – Dismissed on Plea
Mahan, Robin Denada
14-95.11(c) Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Dismissed, No Substance Indicated
Maney, Tina Ann
14-25.13 Harassment – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued, no contact with victim
14-25.13 Harassment – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued, no contact with victim
Judgment Summary for Feb. 25
Ramos, Raven Hornbuckle
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, 20 days active jail time, credit for time served (20 days), $250 fine
Standingdeer, Virginia Sue
14-25.14 Public Nuisance – PV Dismissed, 30 days jail time suspended, 6 months probation, $190 court costs
Thompson, Amanda
14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault (DV) – Dismissed at Request of Prosecuting Witness