Tribal Court Judgment Summaries for Feb. 23, 24, and 25

Judgment Summary for Feb. 23

Blanton, Damian

14-15.5 Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public – Dismissed, Compliance

Chekelelee, Kaleb Ren

14-95.5(b) Drugs: Aggravated Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed, Compliance

14-95.11(c) Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Dismissed, Compliance

14-95.6(c) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling, or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI – Dismissed, Compliance

Ensley Jr., Paul

14-95.9 Drugs: Trafficking – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.1(b)(1) Bodily Injury (DV) – Dismissed on Plea

20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.1 Domestic Violence – Guilty, 135 days active jail time, credit for time served (135 days)

14-95.6(c) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.56 Assault on a Female – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 135 days active jail time, credit for time served (135 days)

14-40.1 Domestic Violence – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.1 Domestic Violence – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Dismissed on Plea

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed on Plea

Junaluska, Cory Deshawn

14-40.50(b) Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Dismissed Upon Investigation

Smith, Kathy Susan

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed After Investigation

Squirrel, Bryan

14-70.18 Providing or Possessing Contraband – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Dismissed on Plea

14-70.17 Obstructing Justice – Dismissed on Plea

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 270 days active jail time, credit for time served (68 days)

14-34.10 Weapons Offense – Guilty, 270 days active jail time, credit for time served (68 days)

Swayney, Ellisa Nicole

14-70.17 Obstructing Justice – Dismissed, Improper Charge

Zepeda, Gussy Robin Shell

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

Judgment Summary for Feb. 24

Bigwitch, John Albert

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed on Plea

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a)(2) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule II – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a)(1) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Admit PV, 12 months probation, 93 days active jail time, credit for time served (93 days), obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, stay away from casino in Murphy and Cherokee

14-70.25 Escape from Imprisonment and Custody – Dismissed on Plea

Jackson, Rain E.S.

14-2.2 Criminal Conspiracy – Dismissed on Plea

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed on Plea

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea

14-10.61 (charge description not listed by Court) – Dismissed on Plea

20-111(2) Fictitious Registration Plate – Dismissed on Plea

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed on Plea

14-70.18 Providing or Possessing Contraband – Guilty, 365 days active jail time, credit for time served (365 days), may serve on electronic home confinement

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling, or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling, or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea

14-10.61 (charge description not listed by Court) – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.9(e) Drugs: Trafficking in Opiate/Heroin – Guilty, 180 days active jail time, credit for time served (38 days), may serve on electronic home confinement

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling, or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.9 Drugs: Trafficking – Dismissed on Plea

Mahan, Robin Denada

14-95.11(c) Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Dismissed, No Substance Indicated

Maney, Tina Ann

14-25.13 Harassment – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued, no contact with victim

14-25.13 Harassment – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued, no contact with victim

Judgment Summary for Feb. 25

Ramos, Raven Hornbuckle

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, 20 days active jail time, credit for time served (20 days), $250 fine

Standingdeer, Virginia Sue

14-25.14 Public Nuisance – PV Dismissed, 30 days jail time suspended, 6 months probation, $190 court costs

Thompson, Amanda

14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault (DV) – Dismissed at Request of Prosecuting Witness