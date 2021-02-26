One Feather wins 23 N.C. Press Association Awards 

The Cherokee One Feather won a total of 23 awards in the N.C. Press Association’s Annual News, Editorial, Photojournalism, and Ad Contest during the annual conference on Friday, Feb. 26. The paper took third place in General Excellence – Community Division A, and theonefeather.com took second place in General Excellence – Websites.

As a team, Robert Jumper, editor; Scott McKie Brings Plenty, reporter; and Jonah Lossiah, reporter, took first place in the Community Coverage category and second place in Use of Social Media. As a duo, Scott and Jonah took first place in Sports Coverage and second place in Use of Photographs. Scott was also named runner-up in the Hugh Morton Photographer of the Year Contest – Community Division.

Individual awards included:

Robert Jumper:

* Serious Columns, second place

Scott McKie Brings Plenty:

* Sports Feature Photography, first place, ‘Chase Sneed flies for goal during stickball’

* Headline Writing, second place

* Photo Page or Essay, second place, ‘Circle of Life’ for “Lion King Jr.” photos

* Sports Feature Photography, second place, ‘Skate Jam photos’

* Spot Photography, second place, flooding in Cherokee

* Sports Columns, second place, On the Sidelines

* Sports News Reporting, second place, ‘Smoky Mountain Conference wrestling’

* Lighter Columns, third place

* Motor Vehicle Advertisement, first place

* Newspaper Promotional Advertisement, first place

* Real Estate Advertisement, first place

* Use of Color in Advertisement, third place

Jonah Lossiah:

* Arts and Entertainment Reporting, first place, “Indie Horror film”

* Business Writing, first place, ‘Dairy Queen feature’

* Photo Page or Essay, first place, ‘Honor Flight photos’

* Education Reporting, second place, “Teaching is the new normal”