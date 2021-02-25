OBITUARY: Shelly Jo Head

Shelly Jo Head, of Forest City gained her heavenly wings on Monday morning, Feb. 22, 2021.

She was born on July 4, 1978 and was a loving mother and daughter. She was loved by all who knew her and never met a stranger. Shelly was known for her artistic skills was an awesome tattoo artist.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson Walkingstick; stepfather, Wayne Stidham; grandson, Marley Marlowe; grandfather, Russell Walkingstick; and grandparents, Helen and Ralph Head.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Debbie Stidham; daughter, Melina Degree (Charlie Marlowe); grandmother, Annie Arch; two brothers, James Walkingstick (Brook) and Stephan Walkingstick; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. “Fly High My Love!”

The family will be gathered for a viewing and visitation from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Harrelson Funeral Home.

Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

