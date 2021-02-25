OBITUARY: SFC Robert “Bob” “Sarge” Smith Jr. 

Sergeant First Class, Robert “Bob” “Sarge” Smith Jr., U.S. Army, Ret., 90, of Havelock/Cherry Point, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Pruitt Health-Sea Level.

Bob was a Cherokee Indian born in Gaston County to the late Robert and Grace Smith. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict where he was awarded the Bronze Star and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He was a member of Life Point Church and will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim Glover and husband Roy of Havelock; sister, Ann Holcomb of Gastonia; grandsons, Hunter Glover, Kristian Glover, Colton Glover and wife Franchesca Camacho, and Nathanael Glover.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Willa “Dean” Smith; and a brother, Babe Smith.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandra Pike, Cole Springs, KY 41076.

His funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 3 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Ray Conner, assisted by Dr. Kevin Yost. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City.