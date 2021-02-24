OBITUARY: Sandra Mary Davis (Cabe)

Sandra Mary Davis (Cabe), 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Sandy was born on Jan. 11, 1944 to the late Robert Cabe and the late Charlotte Smith Cabe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Cabe, Howard Cabe, and Kenneth Smith.

Sandy was a loving godly mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who enjoyed devoting her life to her family. She was a life-long member of Glady Branch Baptist Church in Brevard and loved serving and worshipping her Lord and Savior.

Sandy was joined in eternity by her husband of 61 years, Johnny Davis, three days after her passing.

Survivors include her daughter, Angie Davis Shannon, and her son, Jeff Davis, both of Brevard. Also included are one sister, Rita Louise Cabe; one daughter-in-law, Pam Davis; four grandchildren Makenzie Sammons (Thomas), Madison Shannon, Ashton Davis, and Cree Davis; and two great grandchildren, Peyton Sammons and Roman Sammons.

She will be greatly missed, but so lovingly remembered!

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

