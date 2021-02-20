OBITUARY: Samuel Allen Smith 

Samuel Allen Smith, 79, of the Washingtons Creek community, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident alluding to serious health complications. He was a retired security guard and a member of Wrights Creek Baptist Church.

He leaves behind wife, June G. Smith; children, Sharon Smith, Dean Reed, Lynn Taylor and Ray Stamper Jr.; brother, Hillard Smith; sisters, Lily Mae Smith Tucker, Janie Smith and Doris Smith. Samuel also leaves behind several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned David Smith and Ollie Mae (Sutton) Smith; sons, Allen Delbert Smith, Charles Stamper, and William Joseph Smith; daughter, Caroline “Fuzz” Renea Winstead; brothers, John Lloyd Smith, George Daniel Smith, and Ned David Smith; sisters, Mary Marie Smith Bridges, Rose Mary Smith George, and Dorothy Louise Smith.

The family has requested a private funeral service. Pallbearers will be Xavier Locust, Marty Taylor, Max Saunooke, Terrance Taylor, Devon George, and Xavier Armachain.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with the final arrangements.