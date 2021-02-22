OBITUARY: Reef Gareth Cochran

Reef Gareth Cochran, 19, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Reef was born in Titusville, Fla. to Ronald and Storme Goldbeck Cochran. He liked fishing, shrimping, and swimming. Reef was a collector of Pokémon and Magic cards. He enjoyed playing computer games, his favorite being wizards 101. Reef was skilled at beadwork and loved spending time with his grandmother.

He is survived by parents, Ronald and Storme Cochran; brother, Zachary Kielbasa, all of Franklin; grandparents, Alan and Trina Christiansen of Crossville, Tenn.; aunt, Serene Russ of Clinton, Wisc.; and several cousins.

Service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, Feb. 28 at Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Joel Creasman will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.