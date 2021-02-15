OBITUARY: Lynda Saunooke 

Lynda Saunooke, 79, of Robbinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

She was the daughter of the late Nick and Nora Brown Saunooke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracey Saunooke in April 2020; her brothers, Harold, Jeff, and Richard Saunooke; her sister, Charlotte Saunooke; her niece, Penny Saunooke; and her nephew, Barry Saunooke.

Lynda is survived by her son-in-law, Sonny Holder of Robbinsville; her sister and brother-in-law, Jody and Jonah Taylor of Cherokee; her sister-in-law, Laura Saunooke of Robbinsville; her nephew, Jason Taylor of Cherokee; her niece, Natalie Bivens (Roger) of Cherokee; and her dog, Lexie.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Little Snowbird Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Patrick Breedlove will officiate.

Due to the risk of exposure to COVID 19, face coverings and social distancing is required for those in attendance at the graveside service.

