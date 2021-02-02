OBITUARY: Judy Alethia Murphy Myers Addy

Judy Alethia Murphy Myers Addy, 73, of Cherokee entered her Heavenly home Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 after an extended illness. She was born July 4, 1947 to the late Robert “Bob” Murphy and Edna Griffin. In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Ray and Bill Murphy; two sisters, Anna Lee Laws and Margaret Murphy; one step-son, Clint Addy; and great nephew, Robert Haigler.

Judy was a people person. She was well known for her love of telling jokes and going to the bingo. She was the kind of person who would make anyone feel like a million bucks. Her smile could light up even the darkest of days. Judy was a business owner for 22 years at Gateway Flea Markets “Judy’s Place” She loved all her customers and told all the kids she was their granny.

Judy is survived by her husband, Larry Addy; son, Richard (Elizabeth) Myers; step-son, Andy Addy; step daughter, Laurie (Missy) Addy and brother, Les (Judy) Murphy. She also leaves behind eight grandkids, Kisha Hatcher, John Morales, Nneka Brisco, Hunter Myers, Tyler Nikki and Codie Addy, Brent Tyler; 15 great grandchildren and special nieces, Sheila Hyatt, Annette Rodriguez; nephew, Jim Haigler whom she was a mother figure to for the past 30 years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.