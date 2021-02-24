OBITUARY: Johnny Russell Davis 

Johnny Russell Davis, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Johnny was born on Jan. 31, 1941 to the late Clayton Davis and the late Edna Davis (Howell). In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death three days before by his wife of 61 years, Sandy Davis.

Johnny was a godly father, grandfather, and great grandfather who led his family in love and spiritual wisdom. He was a life-long member of Glady Branch Baptist Church in Brevard and loved serving as well as studying and teaching the Word.

Survivors include his daughter, Angie Davis Shannon, and his son, Jeff Davis, both of Brevard. Also included are one sister, Harriet Davis; one daughter-in-law, Pam Davis; four grandchildren Makenzie Sammons (m. Thomas Sammons), Madison Shannon, Ashton Davis, and Cree Davis); and two great grandchildren, Peyton Sammons and Roman Sammons.

He will be greatly missed, but so lovingly remembered!

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory are caring for the family.