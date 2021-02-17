OBITUARY: Jimmy David Williams

Jimmy David Williams, 51, of Whittier, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Feb. 13 after an extended illness.

JD, as he was commonly known, was the son of the late Jimmy David Williams Sr. and Donna Lynn Williams and surviving mother, Dora Mae Brown. He was the loving husband to Becky Renee Williams of the home. Although disabled, JD had made his way in the past as an electrician when he was working steady.

He is survived by his children, Jimmy Nathan Williams of Whittier, Anna Jean-Nicole Williams of Blacksburg, S.C., Tyler Joseph Morgan, Justin Lee Price, Jennifer Renee Morgan, Rebecca Lynn Jenkins, Travis Ray Morgan, Trevor Dillon Morgan, Savannah Calhoun and Rihanna Calhoun; and sister, Jennifer Elaine (Anthony) Cagle of Hogansville, Ga.

JD also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, and uncles.

A graveside funeral service will be held for JD at the Birdtown Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 18. Officiating will be Lloyd Watkins and Randall Watkins. Pall bearers will be Anthony Cagle, Jimmy Williams, Trevor Morgan, and Tyler Morgan.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.