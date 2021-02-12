OBITUARY: Furman Douglas Smith-Crowe

Furman Douglas Smith-Crowe, 71 of Cherokee, passed Dec. 18, 2020 after battling illness for the past several months.

He was born March 19, 1949 in Cherokee. He was a preacher, artist, accomplished stone and wood carver, and musician. He loved traveling and making memories with his family and friends. Mr. Smith-Crowe even has a permanent piece of his wood carving artistry

proudly displayed in The Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

He was a father, husband and brother. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Mildred Smith-Crowe. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Millie Smith and sisters, Tammy Smith and April Smith.

Mr. Smith-Crowe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Melinda Cogdill Smith Crowe of the home. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Teague (Kenneth) of Clyde, Bonnie Maney (Bobby) of Birmingham, Ala., Donnie Mann (Mark) of King’s Mountain., Sammy Crowe (Tonya) of Cherokee, and Ruthie Griggs (Ricky) of Bryson City; brothers, Alvin Smith of Waynesville and Tom Smith of Bryson City. He is also survived by his children, Elexis Fancher (Jeff) of Newport, Tenn., Wesley Smith-Crowe (Amanda) of Robbinsville, and Thomas Smith-Crowe of the home. He is also survived by Anita Ann Reed (Allen) of Cherokee, Steven (Stephanie) of Bryson City, and Stephanie Arneach (Curtis) of Cherokee. He is survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Crisp Funeral Home with Pastor John Johnson presiding and music by John Locust. Burial was at The Furman Smith Crowe Cemetery in Cherokee. Special thanks to Four Seasons Hospice in Bryson City Cherokee NC Home Health and also to The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Also a sincere thanks for all the well wishes from Family and Friends.