OBITUARY: Floyd Evard Panther Sr. 

Floyd Evard Panther Sr., 74, of the Big Cove Community, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 after an extended illness.

He is survived by his children, Virgil (Marie) JR Panther, Janell, Sharri, Alma, Kyna, and Shae Panther, Kelsey N. Crowe, Roberta McCoy (Carl), Darius West (Sam); several grandchildren; brothers, Ernest Panther, Rick Panther, Jim Panther, Kenny Panther, and Big 10 (Pat) Panther; sisters, Alma Johns, Nora Panther, Hattie Panther, Alice Kekahbah, Loretta Bradley, Jean Bradley, Patsy Panther, Gloria Panther, and Debbie Bradley.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Freida Panther; parents, Sam Panther and Emmaline Driver; brothers, Alfred Panther, Tommy Driver, Nick Driver, and Charlie Davies; and sisters, Wilma Panther, Vernie Welch, and Anita Driver.

Floyd was a member of Big Cove Baptist Church and he is described by his family as a jack of all trades.

Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 21 at Big Cove Baptist Church, starting at 3 p.m. for the family and 5 p.m. for friends. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 22 beginning at 11 a.m. with Gil Breedlove and Dan Conseen officiating. Burial will be in the Panther Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be nephews.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements.