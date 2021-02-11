OBITUARY: Dovi Queen

Dovi Queen, 26, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. She was the daughter of Ned Daniel and Stephanie Welch. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Gladys Roback; grandfather, Owen Smoker Jr.; honorary grandparents, Red and Minda Ross; honorary sister, Hailey Cole; and brother, Craig Alexander Durham.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 12 years, Joshua Queen; children, Jerimiah Owen Redsmoke Queen – age 8, Joah Rock Bearmeat Queen – age 5, Jericho Rexx Andrew Queen – age 3, Talaia Rose Levonce Queen – age 1, Leilani Janelle Queen – age 12; sisters, Kayla Welch-Haney, Tiara Welch, Heather Queen, Rai Bird, Krysten Beaver; brothers, Phillip Lester Queen Jr., Aaron Andrew Queen, Caleb Isaiah Queen, Josue Otero and fiancé, Victoria Pheong; four nieces; 10 nephews including Darian Alexander Queen; father-in-law, Michael Davis; mother-in-law, Tracia Davis, father-in-law, Phillip Lester Queen Sr.; grandmother, Mabel Jones; Mamaw, Doris Smith; aunts, Cicely Campbell, Charlotte Smith, Amy Wilson; uncle, William Smith; cousins, Alyssa Welch, Jonathan Bohanon; and best friends, Katie Pulley and Brionna Jumper.

A going home party will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Roland will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.