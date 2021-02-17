OBITUARY: Clarence Lee Murphy 

Clarence Lee Murphy, 58, of Cherokee, passed away at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 following a brief illness.

He was the son of the late Lawrence A. Murphy and Mary E. (Roberts) Murphy.

Clarence, who was a heavy equipment operator by trade, took great pride in working for our community for over 30 years at Tribal Construction. Serving the people of Cherokee was a passion, and he was over the Birdtown Free Labor and The Birdtown Graveyard.

Clarence was very involved in the stomp dance grounds. He loved his family, friends, community and God. Fishing and going to the lake was his favorite hobby. Clarence always had a joke to tell. He is loved by many.

Surviving are his wife, Selena D. Murphy; daughters, Jamaca (Estfan), Kelly (Eric), Chelsea (Jerm), Brianna (Byron), Audrey, Brandy (Miguel), and Angela; brothers, Carl (Sandra) Murphy, Archie Murphy, and Doug Murphy of Maggie Valley; sisters, Wanda Murphy, Bev (Dennis) Smith, and Patrica Hornbuckle of Marion; and, special friend, Albert Rose of Cherokee.

He was preceded in death by son, Jess McCoy; brothers, Thomas Murphy, John Murphy, and Bill Owle; and sister, Ruby Murphy.

Family will receive friends at the Birdtown Community Building from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 with funeral service starting at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Watson officiating. An immediate burial will follow the funeral in the Murphy Family Cemetery on Old #4 Rd, Cherokee, with pall bearers being among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.