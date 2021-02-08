Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Primary Election information

Submitted by EBCI Board of Elections

The Primary Election for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is scheduled for June 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Candidate filing dates are March 1-5 for all Tribal Council seats and the following Cherokee School Board seats – Birdtown, Big Cove, and Wolftown. Candidate filing dates for write-in candidates is April 5-9.

Candidate filing fees are as follows: Tribal Council, $500; School Board, $350.00. Filing fees are non-refundable and shall be paid by cash, cashier’s check, electronic payment, or money order.

Absentee requests are April 1 – May 17 by mail. In-person requests will be taken until May 28. Absentee ballots will be sent out May 1-28.

Voter registration is now open and will close on April 30. It will re-open on June 7.

Early voting will be held as follows: May 3-7, May 10-14, May 17-22 and May 24. Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The General Election is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Contact information:

Board of Elections Office: 359-6361; P.O. Box 1837, Cherokee, NC 28719; 810 Acquoni Road

Board Members:

Chairperson Lula Jackson (Painttown): 736-1511

Vice Chairperson Roger Smoker (Cherokee County – Snowbird): 735-4959

Big Cove Rep. Margaret French: 788-3190

Birdtown Rep. Denise Ballard: 736-0286

Yellowhill Rep. Annie Owens: 497-4041

Wolftown/Big Y Rep. Cindy Chandler: 269-7022 or 497-5850