Published On: Mon, Feb 8th, 2021

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Primary Election information

 

Submitted by EBCI Board of Elections 

The Primary Election for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is scheduled for June 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Candidate filing dates are March 1-5 for all Tribal Council seats and the following Cherokee School Board seats – Birdtown, Big Cove, and Wolftown.  Candidate filing dates for write-in candidates is April 5-9.  

Candidate filing fees are as follows: Tribal Council, $500; School Board, $350.00. Filing fees are non-refundable and shall be paid by cash, cashier’s check, electronic payment, or money order.

Absentee requests are April 1 – May 17 by mail.  In-person requests will be taken until May 28.  Absentee ballots will be sent out May 1-28.  

Voter registration is now open and will close on April 30.  It will re-open on June 7.  

Early voting will be held as follows: May 3-7, May 10-14, May 17-22 and May 24.  Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The General Election is scheduled for Sept. 2.  

Contact information: 

Board of Elections Office: 359-6361; P.O. Box 1837, Cherokee, NC 28719; 810 Acquoni Road  

Board Members: 

Chairperson Lula Jackson (Painttown): 736-1511 

Vice Chairperson Roger Smoker (Cherokee County – Snowbird): 735-4959 

Big Cove Rep. Margaret French: 788-3190 

Birdtown Rep. Denise Ballard: 736-0286 

Yellowhill Rep. Annie Owens: 497-4041 

Wolftown/Big Y Rep. Cindy Chandler: 269-7022 or 497-5850 

 

