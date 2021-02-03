Cherokee Nation Foundation offering free virtual ACT Boot Camp

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Foundation is offering a free virtual ACT Boot Camp on Saturday, March 27, for Native American students preparing for the national exam.

“We were beyond pleased with the results of our virtual program this fall and continue to refine and improve the way we bring these vital programs to students,” said Janice Randall, executive director of Cherokee Nation Foundation. “The dedication and commitment of these students continue to amaze us, and we stand ready to help them achieve their goals in any way possible.”

ACT Boot Camp is led by MasteryPrep, an organization dedicated to building students’ confidence on test day by providing essential test-taking strategies and skills. Instructors guide students through content strategies for all four subjects and administer practice tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses.

The deadline to register is Feb. 26. Students interested in the course can call the foundation (918) 207-0950 or apply online at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.

– Cherokee Nation Foundation release