Cherokee Indian Hospital Laboratory receives accreditation 

Last month, the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) awarded accreditation to the Cherokee Indian Hospital Laboratory, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

“The laboratory staff, at the Cherokee Hospital, are proud of the work we do serving the community of Cherokee,” said Chad Cooper, Lab manager at Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA). “Achieving accreditation is a testament to the great team and commitment we have to meeting the stringent standards set forth by CAP. There are around 1200 regulations we are required to maintain.”

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

Mary Beth Dorgan, CIHA chief operating officer, credits this accomplishment to the lab for their continuous work to provide high quality services to the community. “We are all very proud of the CIHA Labs accomplishment of obtaining CAP recertification. This remarkable accomplishment was recognized during a time when our lab is performing above and beyond with all the additional duties that have come about during the COVID pandemic. It’s a pleasure to work with so many people who are committed to taking excellent care of our community.”

Members of the laboratory staff include: Laboratory Medical Director, William Selby; Staff Pathologist, Sam Davis; Laboratory Manager, Chad Cooper; Techs – Amanda Shuler, Alice Gibson, Kelly White, Tina Melin, Paula Coggins, Julia Lossiah, Shawna Belanger, Diana Allman, Mariah Lambert, Oscar Romero, Kelcei Fisher, and Mary Queen; Phlebotomists – Alyssa Cable, Alannah Tushka, Lisa Bradley, Lori Harrison, Lily Russ, and Jennifer Smith; and Clerk, Barbara Young.

– Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority release