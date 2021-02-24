Cherokee Fitness Complex Re-Opening Phase 3 – (Modified Hours of Operation) 

The Cherokee Fitness Complex will transition to Phase 3-Modified Hours of Operation on Monday, March 1 under the following guidelines:

•Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

•Members may sign up for a time slot by calling 359-6494/6495.

•Walk-ins will be allowed up to capacity during scheduled time frames.

•Time frames will be limited to 30 members at a time, as members exit the facility, members may re-enter the facility. ($5 day pass fee and membership sales are available)

•All members are required to be pre-screened by a staff member before entering the facility.

•Membership applications will be required to be updated and check-in cards will be required for check-in. A new card will be issued if needed.

•The following areas will be closed until further notice: locker rooms/showers (restrooms available), gymnasium (only open for classes), family room, water fountains.

•EBCI enrolled members, Tribal/Entity Employees and non-enrolled members 16 years and older can use the complex in Phase 3. (Entities include Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, Cherokee Boys Club, Cherokee Central Schools, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority, and National Park Service Employees)

•Masks will be required.

•No congregation policy is in effect; members are not allowed to congregate and gather in large groups. Individuals must implement social distancing by maintaining a minimum distance of 6-feet from other individuals while working out.

•Sanitizing all equipment after each use will be mandatory.

•Please bring your own towel and water bottle (water will be available for purchase only)

•Smoothie Bar will be selling prepackaged items and drinks, but NO smoothies will be sold at this time.

•Updated Class Schedules and Guidelines have been issued; they are also available at the check-in front desk.

• The following are time slots for workouts: Monday – Thursday 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Show respect to everyone in the Complex by adhering to all guidelines. Failure to follow guidelines will result in loss of complex use privileges.

– Cherokee Fitness Complex release