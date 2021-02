Cherokee Fitness Complex pool guidelines (modified hours of operations)

Effective Monday, March 1, the following schedule will be implemented for the Cherokee Fitness Complex pool:

Monday

Open Swim 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Water Therapy 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Open Swim 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Open Swim 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Open Swim 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Youth Open Swim 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Open Swim 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Water Aerobics 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Open Swim 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Open Swim 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Open Swim 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Open Swim 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Water Therapy 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Open Swim 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Open Swim 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Open Swim 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday

Open Swim 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Water Aerobics 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Open Swim 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Open Swim 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Open Swim 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Youth Open Swim 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday

Open Swim 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Water Therapy 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Classes will be March 12 and 26, schedule subject to change)

Open Swim 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Pool Use Guidelines

-Please call 359-6494/6495 to reserve a timeslot, walk-ins welcome as well.

-Max capacity is 12 per PHHS guidelines.

-Must shower before entering the pool

-Must bring your own towel, swim wear, etc.

-Parents must remain in pool area during youth open swim.

“Cherokee Fitness Complex officials relate, “Show respect to everyone in the Complex by adhering to all guidelines. Failure to follow guidelines will result in loss of complex use privileges. We look forward to seeing you and appreciate your cooperation.”

– Cherokee Fitness Complex release