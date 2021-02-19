Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to host webinar on motorcycling the scenic route

ASHEVILLE – Hit the open road virtually with Hawk Hagebak at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, for his humorous take on motorcycling up and down the Blue Ridge Parkway. This 30-minute webinar hosted by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will include the “Code of the Road,” the unwritten rules for those who travel this 469-mile route.

The webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and ways to enjoy the national park unit. A new topic is covered at 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

Hagebak is an author, comedian, and retired law enforcement officer. He’s written books about motorcycle touring in southern Appalachia (including large swaths of the Blue Ridge Parkway), and has performed at comedy clubs in Atlanta.

The event is free. To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.

– Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation release