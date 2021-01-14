WCU makes adjustments to start of spring semester

CULLOWHEE – Due to a record number of COVID-19 cases, strain on critical health care resources related to COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a projected peak in cases in Western North Carolina within the next two to three weeks, Western Carolina University officials have adjusted spring operations.

Classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 25, as scheduled, but all classes will be delivered via remote instruction through Feb. 12. On Feb. 15, classes will resume as originally scheduled through in-person or hybrid instruction. Classes already scheduled to meet remotely will continue that mode of instruction.

The decision came after senior campus leaders reviewed state and regional COVID-19 activity with University of North Carolina System leadership, public health officials, and local hospital representatives in anticipation of the beginning of the spring semester.

There is no change to the academic calendar. The spring semester will conclude May 14 as originally scheduled.

To further safeguard the greater campus community, the return of students to campus residence halls will be delayed. Move-in will begin Feb. 6. Students scheduled to move in to the residence halls will receive information from Residential Living with information on reentry testing, prorated refunds/credits, and move-in instructions.

Additional information on spring operations, including a FAQ about changes to the beginning of the spring semester can be found at info.wcu.edu/campusupdate.

WCU faculty, staff and students are reminded to follow Catamounts Care community standards, use community testing sites and vaccine sites as they become available, and maintain a period of quarantine where appropriate.

