Trading Post for week of Jan. 6-12, 2021

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

Land for sale Big Cove Parcel 639-C and Parcel 639-B for a Total of 1.866 Acres. Flat buildable, Partially cleared, Inspected, House Sites Approved Water and Power Extremely Close.12k, Robert Blankenship 828-736-8928. 1/20

Small Track Hoe in good working condition with hydraulic thumb and reasonably priced. Please call 828-736-0313.

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-098

In the Matter of the Estate of George Hornbuckle Sr.

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Rachel Sneed

P.O. Box 998

Cherokee, NC 28719

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

EBCI THE CHEROKEE COURT

CHEROKEE, NC

FILE NO.: CV 17-388

Dustin French, Plaintiff

Gary French, Intervenor

Margaret French, Intervenor

v.

Kelly Long, Defendant

In Re: D.F. & K.F.

TO: Kelly Long, Defendant

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is Motion to Intervene and Custody Modification of the aforementioned-minor children. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than February 16, 2021, said date being 40 days from the first date of this publication, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for child custody over the minor child.

This is the 6th day of January 2020.

Stephanie-Lyn S. Lepre

Attorney for Petitioner

EBCI Legal Assistance Office

PO Box 2280

Cherokee, NC 28719

828.359.7400

N.C.G.S._1A-1, Rule 4(j1).

ADVERTISEMENT FOR RFQ

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Project Management Program

Ginger Lyn Welch Bldg.

810 Acquoni Road, Suite 117

P.O. Box 1328

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

Ph. (828) 359-6700

Project Title: Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS)

The EBCI Planning and Project Management Office is soliciting proposals from qualified consultants and/or firms that may lead to a contract to perform work in partnership with the EBCI on programs, tasks and activities that aim to foster recovery, and to develop resiliency practices for, the EBCI which has been negatively affected by COVID-19. The end product will be a new or revised Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). This project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

RFQ Packet

To receive a copy of the RFQ please contact Chris Greene (828) 359-6703 chrigree@nc-cherokee.com

Submissions

All electronic submissions must be sent to chrigree@nc-cherokee.com. All submissions are due by Thursday, February 04, 2021 by 2:00 PM at which time submittals will be opened in accordance with TERO procedures. Any submittals received after the time and date specified shall not be considered.

Please be advised that Indian Preference (TERO) applies to the award and completion of this contract.

NOTICE

The EBCI Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources is proposing the adoption of administrative rules pursuant to Cherokee Code (C.C.) 113-1(c) and 150-4. These rules are proposed to implement the EBCI hemp regulatory plan as approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These rules will regulate hemp production on tribal lands. Written comments may be mailed to the EBCI Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Attn: Joseph Owle, P.O. Box 1747, Cherokee NC 28719 or emailed to joeyowle@nc-cherokee.com. The period for public comment is 20 days from the publication of this notice. A public hearing on the proposed rules will be held on January 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the EBCI Cooperative Extension Office, 876 Acquoni Road, Cherokee NC 28719. Social distancing measures shall be observed.

