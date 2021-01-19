Trading Post for week of Jan. 20-26, 2021

CLASSIFIEDS

FOR SALE

Land for sale Big Cove Parcel 639-C and Parcel 639-B for a Total of 1.866 Acres. Flat buildable, Partially cleared, Inspected, House Sites Approved Water and Power Extremely Close.12k, Robert Blankenship 828-736-8928. 1/20

LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

EBCI THE CHEROKEE COURT

CHEROKEE, NC

FILE NO.: CV 17-388

Dustin French, Plaintiff

Gary French, Intervenor

Margaret French, Intervenor

v.

Kelly Long, Defendant

In Re: D.F. & K.F.

TO: Kelly Long, Defendant

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is Motion to Intervene and Custody Modification of the aforementioned-minor children. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than February 16, 2021, said date being 40 days from the first date of this publication, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for child custody over the minor child.

This is the 6th day of January 2020.

Stephanie-Lyn S. Lepre

Attorney for Petitioner

EBCI Legal Assistance Office

PO Box 2280

Cherokee, NC 28719

828.359.7400

N.C.G.S._1A-1, Rule 4(j1).

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-104

In the Matter of the Estate of William Paul Owle

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Michelle L. Owle-Smith

P.O. Box 284

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 21-109

In the Matter of the Estate of JANE WOLFE

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Amy J. Smoker

P.O. Box 1516

Cherokee, NC 28719

BIDS, RFPs, etc.

Notice to Qualified

Professionals

Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Housing & Community Development/Healthy Homes

The EBCI Housing Division invites statements of qualifications from contractors for Healthy Home assessments.

The purpose of the RFQ process is to establish a short list of contractors capable of successfully completing assessments subject to HUD guidelines. Contractors may be selected to complete an initial and follow up assessment of single-family residences. Properties are located on the Qualla Boundary including Cherokee and Graham counties. Qualified contactors and professionals will be expected to start work upon issuance of a contract. Please submit qualification package with all information.

Statement of Qualifications should include the following:

1. The number of assessors available for on call/as needed.

2. How much notice is needed for on-call/as needed to report to the Housing

Division.

3. Assessment cost.

4. Professional references (3)

The HCD reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

TERO certified vendors will be given preference. Qualification packages should include a W-9, tribal business license, proof of insurance, and any applicable licenses or certifications. Deliver sealed proposals to the HCD Main office located at 687 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC, 28719. Deadline for sealed proposals is January 22, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.

Contact Paulette Cox @ paulcox@nc-cherokee.com with questions or comments at 828-359-6748.

Notice to Qualified Professionals

Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Housing & Community Development (H.C.D.) 1579 Painttown Road, Cherokee N.C. 28719

The EBCI Housing Division (HD) is seeking qualified contractors and professionals who specializes in the following trade for all Tribally owned rental developments on the Qualla Boundary including Graham and Cherokee Counties. The Work to be performed may include:

Assessments or Inspections of single family homes or multi-family dwellings.

Qualified contactors and professionals will be expected to start work upon issuance of a contract. Several contractors and professionals will be selected for work. Please submit qualification package with all information. Selections will be based on:

1. TERO letter that contractor is in good standing. If there are five or more RFQ packets from Tier I TERO vendors evaluation and selection will be limited to Tier I, Indian Owned EBCI Business.

2. Three recommendation letters.

3. Last three (3) jobs completed with: Owner, cost and contact number. hourly rate and qualifications.

The HCD reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

The work to be performed under this RFQ is subject to TERO guidelines. TERO certified vendors will be given preference. Qualification packages should include a W-9, tribal business license, proof of insurance, and any applicable licenses or certifications. Deliver sealed proposals to the HCD Main office located at 687 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC, 28719 . Deadline for sealed proposals is January 22, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.

Contact Tamara Jackson, tamajack@nc-cherokee.com with questions or comments at 828-359-6940.

Project Title: Cherokee Trout Hatchery Renovations, Phase II

In an effort to improve hatchery operations, fish health, and production capacity, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Project Management Program is seeking the services of a qualified engineering or architectural firm or team of firms to provide a comprehensive review of the existing tribal trout hatchery facilities, recommendations for improvements, design, plans, specifications, bidding assistance, and construction administration services for improvements associated with the continued operation of the Cherokee Trout Hatchery.

The project area is located on the Cherokee Indian Reservation at 954 Straight Fork Road, Cherokee, NC. It includes, evaluation of existing hatchery facilities, recommendations for improvements to operation of the hatchery, design and construction of the approved recommendations. Contact Ken Green at (828)359-6120 or by email at kengree@nc-cherokee.com with any questions or to request a copy of the RFP.

Proposals should be addressed to Mr. Chris Greene at the email address provided in the RFP and must be received by 11:00 a.m., February 25, 2021. Any proposal received after the time and date specified shall not be considered.

Please be advised that Indian Preference (TERO) regulations apply for award and execution of this contract.

Notice to Bidders

GARANCO, Inc. is requesting bids from TERO-Certified Vendors and Subcontractors for all specified divisions on the following project: Acquoni Road Apartment Project, Cherokee, North Carolina. Contact Nick Stanley at GARANCO, Inc., PO Box 100, Pilot Mountain, NC, 27041. Phone (336)368-2788,

fax (336)368-1001, email – nick@garanco.com

Due to Covid-19, plans and specifications will be made for viewing by appointment only, with safety guidelines enforced. Please contact Myles Branch, at (336)583-5725 for an appointment at 1579 Paint Town Road, Cherokee; or Nick Stanley at (336)368-2788 for an appointment at 615 W Main Street, Pilot Mountain. Digital copies are available by emailing nick@garanco.com.

Bidders must be properly licensed and insured under laws governing their respective trade. Deadline for bids is February 3, 2021 at 5pm.

EMPLOYMENT

Kituwah, LLC has the following job available:

Accounting Clerk II – This job will be located at Cardinal Homes in Wylliesburg, VA

Anyone interested should pick up an application and position description at the Kituwah, LLC Office between the hours of 9:00am – 4:00pm Monday -Thursday or email Kristin Smith

@kristin.smith@kituwahllc.com

This position will close January 29tht, 2021 at 4pm

Indian preference does apply, and a current job application must be submitted. Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of application.