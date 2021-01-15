SPEAKING OF FAITH: The choice is of and by the people

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

Read Isaiah 45:1-25 (God’s Declaration of His Anointing of Cyrus, Concerning Israel)

“Why do the heathen rage?” (is asked of the world in Psalm 2). Could it be, we might lose our basic freedoms after all that has been accomplished in these last and unprecedented years? God’s desires which were prophesied for Israel, since before the time of Cyrus, have again started coming to pass. Seek God’s will, while He may be found. Vote your heart, but legally vote.

We know that our God has chosen all governments and rulers, according to His purposes, and that He can set up governments or He can also take them down. He also anoints those whom He chose for His special tasks as He did with Cyrus, the only Gentile ruler in Scripture ever said to be anointed. This prophecy was given to Isaiah, at that time. Cyrus was to allow God’s city, Jerusalem, to be rebuilt, walls and all, with funding, promised and provided. He was to set the exiles free without expecting anything in return. This prophecy of God, given by Isaiah, was made 150 years before King Cyrus was ever born. It all concerned the rebuilding of Jerusalem for God’s people. This was fully accomplished and can be read about it in the Book of Nehemiah.

In our day, look what has been accomplished over these last seventy-two years. Israel has been greatly blessed by God. By God’s honoring of His Promise to them, the Jewish people have been returning to Israel (over 6 million people strong now) while also administratively returned to Jerusalem. Just as the Lord prophesied, Israel miraculously became Israel again in a single day, May 14-15, 1948, undersigned by then, President Harry S. Truman. The Lord had asked people during His time, “Can a nation be born in a day?” Jerusalem, by then fully-recovered to Israel, after the Six-Day War in 1967, now has been now recognized and declared Israel’s capital, instead of Tel Aviv, by President Donald J. Trump. Since Jerusalem was formally recognized as it’s capital city, first, by the United States of America, with other nations to follow, our embassy address has already been changed to it’s new, beautiful Jerusalem location.

At least three peace treaties have been made and signed with Israel by other nations in the Middle East, with more to come. As stated by God, in Proverbs 8:17, “I love all who love me. Those who search will surely find me.” We are to find the Great Treasure He is and the hidden riches, there in the Secret Place…

God’s way to save any nation, people or individual is given in 2 Chronicles 7:14. “If my people, which are called by My Name, will humble themselves, and pray, and seek my Face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” We cannot just say these words, we must mean them from our hearts, then vote and do as He has shown us or instructed each one of us.

Our God is known as a Covenant-keeping and a Promise-keeping God. As our nation has been able to bless Israel through President Trump’s actions and plans, which he established for us within these last four years, God will surely continue to bless our nation’s successful experiment as a democratic republic. Our choices are to be from the revealed good found in each candidate, that we may continue to rest and be assured, are the ones who will support our established laws and maintain order and decorum, throughout this process. This grants us the inalienable rights given to us by our “government of the people and by the people” and are the right of a well-represented and free society. We may not always agree, but we can at least agree to disagree in a calm and wise way as we have tried to do for almost 250 years.

As a nation, our trust in God has enabled us to remain together with a common goal of civility, with peaceful, organized, and legal changes, made regularly—done with transparency and in a timely manner. Changes should always be made jointly and with full disclosure as we the people are hopefully seeing enough to make good decisions. We also must maintain a free and impartial Press to cover all sides of any issue made, to be reported to the American people and all being affected. Fairness and equality is the goal to be achieved in all negotiations. Questions must be answered.