SPEAKING OF FAITH: Anger with boundaries of forgiveness

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL CHURCH

Read Proverbs 25:28

We must each learn how to best deal with the volatile emotion of anger which can arise in just our daily living together on this Earth. Frictions do occur for each person especially when we don’t allow enough space to sometimes exist between us. The best way to insure a peaceful world is to recognize that boundaries are truly a necessary component.

Boundaries being set are for our own and our family’s protection, and are not intended or designed to ‘imprison’ or impinge on anyone else. They allow each of us to have beneficial control of circumstances and responsibilities. We must learn how to set boundaries and take the responsibility to rule over our own spirits and our flesh.

Anger is rarely, if ever, helpful and can be more harmful to self and to others. Read Psalms 37:8 and Proverbs 22:24. Anger is also highly contagious. Also, ladies, look at Proverbs 21:19. We are also given Ephesians 4:26, “Be angry and sin not. Let not the sun go down on wrath.”

Once that path has been traveled, there is only the Grace of Forgiveness, which can be sought after first, by asking for it, both by the person offended and by the one who did the offending. Then, forgiveness should also be asked for of God, by the offending and offended ones.

Read Matthew 18:21-35

As Christians we were told by Christ that we must forgive others, even before they ask for any forgiveness. Being pure and holy, forgiveness releases everyone from their debts. Allowing anger and holding unforgiveness only holds the unforgiving one as a prisoner. Not being forgiven or forgiving leads to the development of a cynical nature. The sad but true part is when we blame someone of being unforgiving it can become a tool of the enemy.

Follow Jesus’ example of His Compassion for all mankind by forgiving everyone. It speaks to hearts when done in this way, to release everyone from any blame and is our example of an ability to actually forgive. To control anger we must learn to be in self-control with the boldness and desire to forgive. Expressions of anger are not okay, as anger immediately begins to take root in our thinking. It can make and hold you as prisoner, and the person who may have offended you may not even realize they offended you. It almost never affects the one you become mad at and they soon forget.

Everyone has heard of the feud between the Hatfields and the McCoys. No one eventually even remembered what started the feud and were too embarrassed to admit it. They had no words and looked like fools.

Some people who hold onto their anger become happy only when they seem miserable. Filling with bitterness and being unforgiving, leads them into a cynical outlook, which can cause one to eventually turn against and possibly blame a whole race of people.

We don’t have the right not to forgive, as it becomes the tool of the enemy. I’ve seen people fight over seats in church or pieces of chicken at a church social. They can be victimized twice which can ruin their whole life. We should all learn to forgive immediately and open those ‘prison doors, loose them and let them go, so we don’t ever have to maintain those prisons. Just let them go!

Peter asked Jesus about forgiveness. Do it for forever always. You can always begin asking the ‘Lord to bless their little pea-picking hearts,’ even before they begin to ask for forgiveness. Who do we think we are? We have been forgiven for all or our sins, and we can’t forgive something that was only a little offensive?

Mark 11:25 adds we literally cannot go into His Presence without forgiveness, we’d be trespassing. Ephesians 4:32. The pre-emptive strike is to be kind and tender hearted. Matthew 6:15. Not forgiving is a sin. Forgiveness sets us free. ‘We forgive and love you,’ said the people in that church in Charleston to that murderer. They knew they wouldn’t be victimized again if they forgave him.

James 5:16 says if we can’t forgive, we can’t be healed. Luke 6:27 says that if you turn on each other, it ties the Lord’s hands. We are to love our enemies, love the ones who hate you, be nice. Colossians 3:13. Put up with one another, on purpose forgive them. Psalms 103:10-14, Proverbs 10:12