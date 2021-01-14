Sochan permit applications for Great Smoky Mountains National Park are due soon

To apply online for a 2021 sochan gathering permit, please visit the EBCI Natural Resources Dept. website:

If you have difficulty using the online application form, contact Maria Dunlavey at maridunl@nc-cherokee.com or 788-3628 (call or text) for assistance submitting your application.

Only enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are eligible for permits. The gathering season will run three months, from March 1 to May 31, and allow each permittee to gather up to one bushel of sochan per week.A total of 36 permits are available to be issued. If more than 36 applications are received, those applications submitted first will receive priority.

In order to receive a permit, you must also complete an annual training on regulations and reporting requirements for the sochan gathering program. EBCI staff will contact you after you submit your application with more information about how to attend a training. Remote trainings will tentatively be held at the following times:

Thursday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Limited in-person trainings may also be held as COVID-19 conditions allow.

EBCI Natural Resources staff noted, “We are committed to ensure that training options are available for everyone’s technological and COVID-19 comfort level, so please let us know any concerns or special considerations and we will work with you to make it happen!”

– EBCI Natural Resources Dept.