OBITUARY: Verlyn Brown

Verlyn Brown, 63, of Snowbird, completed his circle of life on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father, Diamond Brown Sr.; and his brothers, Diamond Brown Jr. and Merlin Brown.

Verlyn is survived by his mother, Frieda Brown; step mother, Gayle Brown; and sister, Sandy Brown. In addition, Verlyn is carried on by his daughters, Tasha Brown and Brandi Brown Mathis; special son-in-law, McKinley Davis whom Verlyn called “Mr. Mac”; along with his grandchildren, Wade Hamilton, Karma Mathis, Shaylee Underwood, and Haylee Brown.

It was no secret that Verlyn had a love and passion for hotrods. He loved spending his time riding his motorcycle and simply enjoying life to the fullest. You would often find him dancing to his favorite tunes. Verlyn loved his work family and enjoyed goofing off with his special co-worker, Encie. He loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Him and his brothers share some of the best memories that words could never say.

Verlyn Brown will have his final motorcycle ride on Thursday, Jan. 21 leaving Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee at 10:30 a.m. and going to the Buffalo Baptist Church in Snowbird where funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. A private interment will follow at the Brown Family Cemetery that will be open to only family. Pallbearers will be McKinley Davis, JR Sawyer, Tony Rattler, Russell Self, Eugene Wachacha, Eddie Chekelelee, Jeremy Holder and Scott Chekelelee.

In lieu of flowers for Verlyn, his daughters ask that flowers be sent to his mother, Frieda Brown and include a treasured memory of her son for her to read.

If you plan to attend please remember that masks are required as well as practice social distance.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.