OBITUARY: Phillip Edward Bell

SWANNANOA – Phillip Edward Bell, 75, of Swannanoa, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Carolina Pines at Asheville Health Care Center.

A native of Washington, DC, Bell had resided in Buncombe County since 1993. He was fascinated by Native American culture and people, which led him to open Spirits on the River first in Cherokee, then in Asheville. Spirits was a restaurant that served wild game food while honoring the Native American culture, and was featured in numerous local, state and national publications. He also owned Ride a Wild Horse, a retail store in Cherokee.

Bell was the son of the Charles and Edna Young Bell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Carroll Chapman Bell, who passed away Dec. 14, 2017; sisters, Mona K. Bell Maxwell and Peggy Lou Bell; and brother, Rev. Constantine-Paul Michael Belisarius.

Surviving are his son, Cosmos Bell of California; sister, Betty Sue Mills of Farmville, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.

