OBITUARY: Johnny Adam Walkingstick

Johnny Adam Walkingstick, 45, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Roberta George Walkingstick; in addition to his brothers, Daniel Walkingstick Jr., and Nickyjack Walkingstick; as well as one sister, Ongeequay Walkingtick.

Johnny is survived by his father, Daniel Walkingstick Sr., and Johnny’s only son, Lil John Queen. Johnny also leaves behind his brothers, William Walkingstick and Shane Walkingstick, as well as one sister, Carla Walkingstick.

The family will have a graveside visitation and service for Johnny Adam Walkingstick on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Walkingstick Family Cemetery on Tooni Branch Rd. Pastor Dan Conseen and Mr. Harley Maney will be officiating. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

If you plan to attend, please remember that face masks are required and please practice social distancing.

Long House Funeral Home Inc. assisted with arrangements.