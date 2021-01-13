OBITUARY: Jessica “Jet” Calhoun

Jessica Calhoun, 29, of Cherokee, passed away tragically on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 along with her young daughter, Ah-Yo-Ka Calhoun, 5, also of Cherokee. Known by family and friends as Jet, Jessica was preceded in death by her grandmother, Josephine Kalonaheskie.

Jessica leaves behind her other three children, Jallen Calhoun, Atalina Calhoun, and Elvis Calhoun, all of Cherokee. In addition, she is survived by her mother, Myra Calhoun; her brothers, Jarette (Dawneena) Calhoun and Joshua Calhoun; her nieces, Elizabeth Ann Calhoun and Maggie Suella Calhoun; and her nephews: Robbert Nathaniel Calhoun, Sebastian Cruz, and Ayden Gerald Calhoun.

Jet was a full-time mommy and loved her babies above all else. She would do anything to protect her babies, her brothers or anyone she seen as family. She was a one-of-a-kind woman. She would hate and love you at the same time. She would fight with you and then give you hugs. Jet loved her many animals but she mostly has black cats which were her favorite. Jet had one special friend, Leticia Cruz “Beaver”, and one cousin she was very close to, Tamera Kalonaheskie.

The family will be having visitation for Jessica and Ah-Yo-Ka Calhoun on Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Dan Conseen officiating. Jessica and Ah-Yo-Ka will then be taken to their final resting place at Littlejohn Family Cemetery on Katie Littlejohn Road for interment. Pallbearers will be Jarette Calhoun, Stanley Mahan, Damian Kalonaheskie, Will West, Daniel Jordan and other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. If you plan to attend please, remember to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Thank you.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.