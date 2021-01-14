OBITUARY: Janene Lynn Flying

Janene Lynn Fying, 42, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at Mission Hospitals Memorial Campus with her loving family near her side.

Janene was the loving daughter to the late Fenton Byrd Flying of the Northern Cheyenne who made his home in Cherokee, and late mother, Dorothy Yvonne (Hornbuckle) Flying of Cherokee. Janene was a Mormon and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cherokee/Whittier and was a life-long Alabama Fan and UNC Fan…Roll Tide! Janene lived life to its fullest to say the least.

Janene is survived by her children, Tristin Byrd Flying (Partner Madison Long) of Maggie Valley, Robert Rattler of Cherokee, and Dominick Lawrence Flying of Candler; sister, Cheyenne Autumn Flying (Partner Jennifer Bradley) of Cherokee; aunts, Lillian Littlejohn, Gracia Harrison, Phyllis Ashenfelter, Lynda Fortner, and Nancy Maney all of Cherokee; and family in Montana, Pauline Flying.

Janene is preceded in death by brother, Fenton Stuart Flying

A visitation is planned for Janene on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a Graveside Funeral Service soon after in the Hornbuckle Family Cemetery on Old Mormon Church Rd. in Cherokee with Bishop Kevin Cornelius and other Counselors officiating. Pall Bearers will be among Tristin Flying, Dominick Flying, Josh Silva, Leo Pete, Tino Pete and Bobby Crowe.

Long House Funeral Home is assisting the Family and humbly requests that for the protection of us all that masks be worn along with hand sanitizing and safe distancing be practiced to help ensure the safety of each on attending. God Bless.