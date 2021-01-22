OBITUARY: Hugh Jasper Bradley (H.J.) 

Hugh Jasper Bradley (H.J.) passed away peacefully at Cherokee Indian Hospital Jan. 21, 2021, after an extended illness. He was born July 25, 1935 to the late John and Pearl Bradley. His grandparents were Morgan and Clarenda . He is preceded in death by two children, Johnny and Debi Loraine Bradley; a brother, Cecil; three sisters, Clarinda, Edith Lou McLendan, and Arizona Owle; and two grandchildren, Brianna Bradley and Tom McCoy Bradley.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Flora Bradley; three sons, Terry (Marzena), Gerald (Shannon), and Eddie Bradley; three daughters, Pearl (Ernie) of Ada, Okla., Cinda (Billy) of Okla., and Rinda Hathcoat of Arizona; nieces, Linda Bradley and Caroline Bradley; nephew, Dave Owle; three step-children, Marlene Arch, Manuel and Stephen Watty; 28 grandchildren; and 45 great grandchildren.

H.J. as he is known, retired in 1998 from the Cherokee Boy’s Club as a Charter Bus Driver for 30 years. He was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church and a self-taught musician; he used his talent of singing for the Lord. He was a people person and lived and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Funeral Services will be held 1p.m. Sunday at H.J.’s home at 249 Locust Rd. Cherokee, NC 28719. Pastors Gil Breedlove and Aaron Bradley will officiate with burial at Bradley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among grandsons and close friends. The family requests anyone who attends the funeral please wear a face covering.