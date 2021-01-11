OBITUARY: Donald (Donnie) Walker

Donald (Donnie) Walker, 67, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late George William and Leois Evans Walker

Donnie is survived by his wife of 38 years, Darlene Walker; one daughter, Kelcye Michelle Walker; granddaughter, Anneleise Nicole Walker; a twin brother, Ronnie Walker (Susan); brothers, Joe Walker (Jessie Mae), Tommy Walker (Lois), Johnny Walker (Cookie), and Charlie Walker (Kattie); a special niece, Lindsay Edwards, and special nephew, Chumper Walker, and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Holly Springs Cemetery #2 on Shepherds Creek. Pastor Jeff Helpman will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Chumper Walker, Matt Edwards, Marvin Oliver, Jason Walker, Charles Walker, and Taliquo Walker.