OBITUARY: Candina McMillan Cabe

Candina McMillan Cabe, 42, of Whittier, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. A native of Swain County and longtime resident of Jackson County, she was the daughter of Doris Cook McMillan of Whittier and the late Wayne McMillan.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Cabe; one son, Benjamin Brown of Whittier; one brother, Scott Duncan of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. David K. Owle will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Interment will be held immediately following the memorial service at Bumgarner Cemetery in Whittier.