OBITUARY: Beth Ann Owle

Beth Ann Owle, 45, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Beth is preceded in death by her brother, Greg Owle.

Beth is survived by her parents, Clifton and Patricia Owle; as well as her children, Aisha L. Owle, Brodie M. Owle, and Shilo Y. Owle. In addition, she leaves behind her sisters, Tara McCoy and Leigh Owle, as well as special nieces and nephews, Ayianna West and Philip West.

Beth’s family will remember her as an artist who loved to draw in pencil and chalk. She was witty and known for never meeting a stranger. Beth was lovingly known as “Beth Crocker” by her family and friends. She made the most amazing pies with her specialty being miniature tin pies. In addition to being a wonderful baker, Beth loved animals. So much so that, she persuaded her daughter’s dog, Legacy, to love her cuddles and petting more than her mom Aisha’s. Beth will be remembered as beautiful by her children and family that loved her so much.

The family will have a visitation service for Beth Ann Owle on Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home. Beth will then be transported to Birdtown Cemetery for a graveside Funeral Service. Pallbearers will be: Philip West, Toby McCoy, Jayan Swimmer, Peyton Parker, Jake Welch and Calvin “Bugg” James.

If you plan to attend, please remember that face masks are required. Please Practice social distancing as well. We understand the need to console family at this time of loss, but please refrain from close contact, such as hugs and standing extremely close to individuals, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Thank you for your understanding.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.