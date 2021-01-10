OBITUARY: Annette Faye (Owle) Fish

Annette Faye (Owle) Fish, 79, of the Cherokee Community, passed away unexpectedly following a period of declining health.

Annette was the daughter of the late Lloyd Solomon Owle and Betty Mae (Bradley) Owle and was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church. She was the loving wife to Curtis Fish of the home.

Annette was a homemaker who loved baby sitting her grandchildren and loved to visit family and friends. She enjoyed tending her plants and garden, And, she loved attending her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great grand-children’s ball games, events, and ceremonies. Annette enjoyed watching OU Football with her husband Curtis. Cooking and traveling with family were some of her most treasured memories. Annette will be missed in so many lives.

Annette was predeceased by sons, Joe Curtis Fish and Barry Curtis Fish; daughter, Rose Fish Long; brothers, Henry Owle and Robert Owle; and one sister, Jesse Dugan.

Along with her husband Curtis, Annette is survived by her daughter, Beatrice May Locust; brothers, Freeman Owle, Dewey Owle, Lloyd Carl Owle, and Frank Bradley; sisters, Peggy Owle Wolfe, Ruby Crowe, and Catherine Owle; five grandchildren, Miranda Long Stamper, Michelle Long, Madison Long, Crystal Davis, and Luke Locust; and eight great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 12 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a Memorial Service being officiated by Pastor Greg Morgan of Rocksprings Baptist Church.

We ask that all who attend to be courteous and please sanitize hands, wear masks, refrain from contact of others and practice safe distancing. Please be aware that we will monitor the number that people and my find it necessary to reduce the population when needed. God Bless you all.