OBITUARY: Angelica “Angie” Conseen

Angelica “Angie” Conseen, 67, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Angie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Donald Conseen; her daughter, Donica Conseen; her sister, Anna Aragon; and many close family friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Francisco Aragon and Gregorio Aragon Jr, and her parents, Cesaria and Gregorio Aragon.

Angie was an alumni of the University of New Mexico. She helped her husband run a successful business for 42 years. She loved to read, travel, was a collector of Native American arts and crafts, and most importantly a loving mom, wife, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Advocates for Animals www.a4awnc.org (PayPal) or Checks can be made out to Advocates for Animals PO Box 495 Sylva NC 28779 or your local no-kill animal shelter.

A celebration of life will be planned by the family when deemed safe.

An online registry is available at: www.appalachianfuneralservices.com

Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva is serving the family.