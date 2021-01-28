OBITUARY: Alissa Eden Tennielle Smith

Alissa Eden Tennielle Smith, age 27, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 following an extended illness. She was a lifelong resident of Cherokee and was employed as a manager for a cabin rental business.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra “Curly” Smith; father, Christopher “Jude” Smith; her daughter, Clarice “Punky” Smith; and her fiancé, Bentley Tahquette. She is also survived by her brothers, Christian Smith, Kayman Feagans, Damian Catolster, Makenzie Rattler; her sisters, Miranda Smith and Caedence Smith; and her nephew, Abbot Owle. Her grandmothers surviving are Rowena Smith, Malinda Mahan, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and also Bentley’s mother, Dinah Wolfe.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Vaughn F. Smith; great grandfather, Alvin E. Smith; great grandmother, Helen B. Smith; and great uncle, Donald “Bodie” Smith.

A visitation for family and friends will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The graveside service and burial will take place following the visitation at the Tahquette Family Cemetery. Pall bearers will be among family and friends.