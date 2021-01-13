OBITUARY: Ah-Yo-Ka “Yoki Bear” Calhoun

Ah-Yo-Ka Calhoun, 5, of Cherokee, passed away tragically on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 along with her mother, Jessica “Jet” Calhoun, also of Cherokee. Known by the name she loved to call herself, Yoki Bear is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Josephine Kalonaheskie.

Yoki Bear leaves behind her brother, Elvis Calhoun; her sisters, Jallen Calhoun and Ataliana Calhoun, all of Cherokee. In addition, she is survived by her grandmother, Myra Calhoun; her aunt, Deana Davis that she called her Dean Dean; and her uncles, Jarette (Dawnenna) Calhoun that she knew as Waldo and Aunt Nini, and Joshua Calhoun.

Yoki enjoyed fighting with her sisters and brothers. She loved collecting Teddy Bears. Yoki was known to occasionally steal her Pop’s Oklahoma Sooners jackets, shirts and hats. Yoki Bear was one baby that would make sure someone was good, and liked to make people feel better. She was a beautiful baby girl that had lots of love to give out.

The family will be having visitation for Ah-Yo-Ka and Jessica Calhoun on Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Dan Conseen officiating. Ah-Yo-Ka and Jessica will then be taken to their final resting place at Littlejohn Family Cemetery on Katie Littlejohn Road for interment. Pallbearers will be Jarette Calhoun, Stanley Mahan, Damian Kalonaheskie, Will West, Daniel Jordan and other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. If you plan to attend please, remember to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Thank you.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.