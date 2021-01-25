OBITUARIES: John Walter Grant “Zahey”

John Walter Grant “Zahey” transitioned from this life on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family.

John followed up his U.S. Forest Service, military – Air Force, and BIA – law enforcement careers to fulfill his true passion, becoming an artisan of stone and mixed mediums. Throughout his professional ventures he achieved numerous specialized accomplishments and excellence recognition awards.

When he shared his life-stories he could charismatically engage an audience quickly, welcoming the time he spent with loved ones and friends. He resided and traveled throughout the states and will be missed and loved by many.

John is preceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and Rebecca (Catolster) Grant; two brothers, Syd and Raymond Grant; and two grandchildren, Devan Jackson and Mica Henio.

He is survived by his eight children, Marsha Jackson, John Toineeta, Lamont Henio, Danial Paul Scott, Sissy Toineeta (Coon), Marcus Grant, Kody Grant (Ariel), and Michelle Chavez (Doolie), as well as one special daughter, Lynette Chavez; and his siblings, Amy Walker, Toni Tahquette, General Grant (Ute), Harley Grant (Brenda), and Patty Grant-Edgemon (Andrew). He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family, and his best friends John Gloyne, Teet, and Alva.

Dad wanted the ladies to know that he still loved you all.

A Memorial Service to celebrate John’s life will be held a later date to be announced.