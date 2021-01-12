Fish Cherokee 2021 schedule 

The Catch & Keep Enterprise Waters will be closed to everyone from March 13-26. The Catch & Release Enterprise Waters are open all year for trophy water fly fishing only.

Following is a list of tournaments sponsored by Fish Cherokee, a program of the EBCI Natural Resource Program (a two-day Tribal Fish Permit {$17} and tournament registration {$15} is required for all) :

March 27-28: Opening Day Tournament

– $20,000 cash prizes

– Registration deadline is Friday, March 26

May 29-30: Memorial Day Tournament

– $10,000 cash prizes

– Registration deadline is Friday, May 28

Tim Hill Memorial Tournament: July 24-25

– $10,000 cash prizes

– Registration deadline is Friday, July 23

Qualla Country Tournament: Sept. 4-5

– $20,000 cash prizes

– Registration deadlines is Friday, Sept. 3

Tag turn-in for all tournaments is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the EBCI Natural Resources Enforcement Office at 517 Sequoyah Trail.

Participants may purchase a Tribal Fish Permit online at www.fishcherokee.com or from a local permit vendor. Children ages 11 and under may participate in tournaments under a supervising adult’s registration and fish permit. Legal fishing methods apply to everyone. Fishing hours are one hour prior to sunrise until one hour after sunset.

Info: www.fishcherokee.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/fishcherokee

– EBCI Natural Resources