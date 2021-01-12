Published On: Tue, Jan 12th, 2021

Fish Cherokee 2021 schedule 

 

The Catch & Keep Enterprise Waters will be closed to everyone from March 13-26.  The Catch & Release Enterprise Waters are open all year for trophy water fly fishing only.  

Following is a list of tournaments sponsored by Fish Cherokee, a program of the EBCI Natural Resource Program (a two-day Tribal Fish Permit {$17} and tournament registration {$15} is required for all) : 

March 27-28: Opening Day Tournament 

– $20,000 cash prizes 

– Registration deadline is Friday, March 26 

May 29-30: Memorial Day Tournament 

– $10,000 cash prizes 

– Registration deadline is Friday, May 28 

Tim Hill Memorial Tournament: July 24-25 

– $10,000 cash prizes 

– Registration deadline is Friday, July 23 

Qualla Country Tournament: Sept. 4-5 

– $20,000 cash prizes 

– Registration deadlines is Friday, Sept. 3 

Tag turn-in for all tournaments is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the EBCI Natural Resources Enforcement Office at 517 Sequoyah Trail.  

Participants may purchase a Tribal Fish Permit online at www.fishcherokee.com or from a local permit vendor.  Children ages 11 and under may participate in tournaments under a supervising adult’s registration and fish permit.  Legal fishing methods apply to everyone. Fishing hours are one hour prior to sunrise until one hour after sunset.  

Info: www.fishcherokee.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/fishcherokee 

– EBCI Natural Resources 

