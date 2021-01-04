Dunn named to MANNA Board 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) will be represented on the board of directors of a major regional food distribution organization. Frank Dunn, an EBCI tribal member and the manager of the EBCI Tribal Food Distribution Program, has been named to the MANNA FoodBank’s Board.

“Frank’s experience working to alleviate hunger as the Tribal Foods Representative, as well as his connection to the EBCI, will help MANNA as we work to solve hunger together,” said Hannah Randall, MANNA FoodBank chief executive officer.

MANNA FoodBank is a 501(c)(3) non-profit which distributed over 21.5 million pounds of food in 16 western North Carolina counties for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

“As the manager for the Tribal Food Distribution Program, I have gained a front line understanding of the troubles of food insecurity in our area; however, I am also aware of those that face food insecurity outside of the Qualla Boundary,” said Dunn. “I am grateful that MANNA provides the opportunity to service all 16 counties within western North Carolina. Still, many services, such as Tribal Foods, require income-based certifications. With MANNA, we can help fill the need for many families who require support, but unfortunately do not qualify for assistance in these federally funded programs. Through this partnership, I hope to ‘involve, educate, and unite people in the work of ending hunger’ on the Boundary and throughout WNC, to reaching as many as possible in need.”

According to MANNA, in FY2019-20, a total of 4,379 volunteers donated over 52,500 hours.