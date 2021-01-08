CROSS COUNTRY: Esquivel takes second as Smoky Mountain Conference holds championships 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

KITUWAH – Jaylynne Esquivel, a member of the Cherokee High School cross country team, took second place in the girls race at the Smoky Mountain Conference championships held at Kituwah just outside of Cherokee on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 6.

“I am so proud of Jaylynne,” said Ahli-sha Stephens, Cherokee Central Schools head cross country coach. “She is the only girl to come out this year, and training her with the boys is fun to watch. She hangs right with them, and they push her as much as she pushes them.”

Swain County won the high school girls team title with 31 points followed by Hayesville in second place with 59. The Murphy boys took the team title with 37 points followed by Swain Co. with 41.

“This has been a very different and interesting cross country season,” Stephens said in speaking of the team. “Due to COVID, the season was pushed back and shortened. But, we took advantage of every warm day we had, and these kids logged many miles. This boys’ team is special. They have a passion for running and work hard. They are young and will continue to grow and excel in the sport of running.”

Results, per NCMilesplit.com, showing the top 15 finishers plus all Cherokee High School finishers, are as follows:

High School Girls

1 – Gracie Monteith, Swain Co., 20:28.66

2 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 21:29.50

3 – Kaysen Krieger, Hayesville, 21:53.53

4 – Emily Ulaner, Swain Co., 22:11.45

5 – Kiara Anderson, Hiwassee Dam, 22:17.51

6 – Lily Bjerkness, Swain Co., 22:22.40

7 – Ava Barlow, Robbinsville, 22:36.05

8 – Ashlyn Stroup, Murphy, 22:54.39

9 – Jaida Ansari, Rosman, 22:59.86

10 – Marley Metcalf, Rosman, 23:10.35

11 – Lila Roberts, Hayesville, 23:13.60

12 – Laiken Harvey, Swain Co., 23:54.43

13 – Emma Abram, Rosman, 24:07.45

14 – Katie McNabb, Hiwassee Dam, 24:19.06

15 – Adalynn Hall, Murphy, 24:23.64

High School Boys

1 – Caleb Jones, Murphy, 16:32.06

2 – Chase Pierce, Murphy, 16:34.98

3 – Austin SanSouci, Swain Co., 17:37.71

4 – Ryelen Snowden, Hayesville, 17:48.05

5 – Clayton Laney, Murphy, 17:50.21

6 – Eli Roberts, Hayesville, 17:57.44

7 – Kane Jones, Swain Co., 17:58.45

8 – Connor Lambert, Swain Co., 18:28.62

9 – Dhruv Senghani, Swain Co., 18:31.88

10 – Hayden Stewart, Robbinsville, 19:04.89

11 – Preston Hyde, Hiwassee Dam, 19:09.50

12 – Xander Wachacha, Robbinsville, 19:17.87

13 – Liam Cook, Murphy, 19:17.96

14 – Rider Mattox, Swain Co., 19:32.45

15 – William Cable, Robbinsville, 19:40.10

16 – Jaylen Bark, Cherokee, 19:40.52

17 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 19:46.54

23 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 20:19.14

29 – Cavan Reed, Cherokee, 21:47.48