CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee runners place at SMC middle school championship

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

KITUWAH – Dvdaya Swimmer and Tyce Hogner both placed at the Smoky Mountain Conference middle school championship held at Kituwah on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 13. Swimmer took second place in the girls race with a time 12:18 and Hogner took third in the boys race with a time of 11:30.

“We ended the middle school season on a high note with top finishes,” said Ahli-sha Stephens, Cherokee Central Schools head cross country coach. “We had low numbers due to COVID, but I’m proud of all of these athletes for sticking out the season. They improved each week. I knew I was working with a dedicated group when the kids got runs in on the weekend on their own. They wanted to get better.”

Stephens noted of Swimmer, “Dvdaya finished the season with a respectable second place finish. She slipped at the start of the race and literally had to go from the last place position to the top. I commend her dedication and heart. The last couple of weeks she juggled three sports at once – volleyball, basketball, and cross country. There were days we would meet after a volleyball game to get her workout in, and then we’d head inside to basketball. We met on weekends if it was a busy week for her, or I would get a text from Micah (Dvdaya’s father) ‘coach what’s the workout today?’. She’s a dedicated, hard worker.”

She is also proud of Hogner’s finish and season. “Tyce Hogner had an excellent year as well, placing in the top spot in most meets this year. I’m excited for him to contribute to the varsity team next year.”

The Swain Co. Middle School girls won the team title with a score of 38 followed by Hayesville with 59. On the boys side, Murphy took the title with a score of 24 followed by Hiwassee Dam-Ranger with 48.

Following are meet results, per NCMilesplit.com, showing the top 10 runners and all Cherokee Middle School finishers:

Girls

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co., 11:46.50

2 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:18

3 – Fern Crayton, Martins Creek, 12:22

4 – Julia Dockery, Murphy, 13:13

5 – Claire Worley, Highlands, 13:39

6 – Halie Hill, Hiwassee Dam-Ranger, 13:46

7 – Annie Lewis, Swain Co., 13:51

8 – Savannah Burch, Hayesville, 13:56

9 – Claire Sherwood, Highlands, 14:01

10 – Jocelyn Hammond, Andrews, 14:02

16 – Livie Crowe, Cherokee, 14:28

33 – Aaliyah Reed, Cherokee, 16:41

34 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 16:50

Boys

1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 10:54.73

2 – Robert Turner, Murphy, 11:00.70

3 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 11:30.60

4 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam-Ranger, 11:43.20

5 – Ryan Payne, Murphy, 12:05

6 – AJ Rice, Murphy, 12:12

7 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:14.80

8 – Braiden Ledford, Hiwassee Dam-Ranger, 12:32.37

9 – Luke Harbin, Hiwassee Dam-Ranger, 12:34.12

10 – Tyler Payne, Murphy, 12:37.19

26 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 14:14.10