Tribal Court Judgment Summaries for Nov. 12, 16, and 17 

Thursday, Nov. 12

Lossiah Jr., Kirk

14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – 12 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 121 days active jail time, credit for time served (123 days)

14-40.1(b)(5) Violation of Court Order (DV) – 12 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 121 days active jail time, credit for time served (123 days)

Monday, Nov. 16

Arch, Sarah Mozelle

14-30.3 Compulsory School Attendance – Dismissed in interest of justice

Badillo, Paul Whitewolfe

14-95.6(c) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI – Dismissed with Leave to Refile

14-95.5(b) Drugs: Aggravated Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed with Leave to Refile

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed with Leave to Refile

Herren, Ellen Marie

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Admit, $100 fine

Lineberry, Jeffery

14-10.60 Larceny – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.1 Domestic Violence – Dismissed for compliance

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed for compliance

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed for compliance

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed for compliance

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, one year jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 153 days active jail time, credit for time served (153 days), $190 court costs, and $1,000 fine

14-30.1(a)(1) Contributing to the Delinquency or Undisciplined of a Minor – Dismissed on Plea

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, one year jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 153 days active jail time, credit for time served (153 days), $190 court costs, and $1,000 fine

14-70.11 Tampering with Evidence – Dismissed on Plea

14.95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed, Probation Violation, 149 days active jail time, credit for time served (31 days)

Maye, Cassandra Driver

14-70.19 Resisting Lawful Arrest – Guilty, 6 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation, $190 court costs

14-70.14 Obstructing Governmental Functions – Dismissed on Plea

Smallwood, William Howard

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed, No Jurisdiction

Smith, Leigh Adair

14-25.13 Harassment – Dismissed with Leave to Refile

Sneed, Samuel Paul

14-95.5(a)(2) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance classified in Schedule II – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a)(1) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance classified in Schedule I – Guilty, 12 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 163 days active jail time, credit for time served (163 days), $600 restitution ordered, and $1,000 fine

14-40.50(b) Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Guilty, 12 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 163 days active jail time, credit for time served (163 days), $600 restitution ordered, and $1,000 fine

14-2.2 Criminal Conspiracy – Dismissed on Plea

14-10.30 Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon – Dismissed on Plea

Walkingstick, Christiopher Ray

14-5.2 Communicating Threats – Dismissed, Mediation Successful

Welch, Maraget Mary

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Admit, $100 fine

West, Jett Twinn

14-70.19 Resisting Lawful Arrest – Dismissed in Interest of Justice, Restitution paid

14-70.14 Obstructing Governmental Functions – Dismissed in Interest of Justice, Restitution paid

Wilnoty, Jarrett William

14-95.9(e) Drugs: Trafficking in Opiate/Heroin – Dismissed, never arraigned

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Guilty, 180 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 51 days active jail time, credit for time served (51 days), $190 court costs

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Driver, Henry James

14-15.5 Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public – Dismissed on Plea

14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Dismissed on Plea

14-15.1 Public Intoxication – Dismissed on Plea

14-25.20 Drugs: Loitering for Unlawful Drug-related Activity – Dismissed on Plea

14-2.1 Attempt – Guilty, 365 days jail time suspended, 24 months probation, 61 days active jail time, credit for time served (61 days), not to be on property of Tribal Pawn, $190 court costs

14-10.15 Arson in the Second Degree – Guilty, 365 days jail time suspended, 24 months probation, 61 days active jail time, credit for time served (61 days), not to be on property of Tribal Pawn, $190 court costs

Jenkins, James Derrick

14-2.2 Criminal Conspiracy – Dismissed on Plea

14-10.60 Larceny – Guilty, 55 days active jail time, credit for time served (55 days)

Ledford, Leslie Dawn

20-313(a) No Insurance – Dismissed on Plea

20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed on Plea

14.95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – 155 days active jail time, credit for time served (155 days), and $1,000 fine

Smith, Furman A.

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

Squirrel, Joshua Brent

14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Dismissed, Mediation Successful

14-5.20 Cruelty to Animals – Dismissed, Mediation Successful

14-5.2 Communicating Threats – Dismissed, Mediation Successful

Swayney, Natashaq Leigh

14-30.1(a)(1) Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – Dismissed on Plea, hold for Wellness Court

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 2 years jail time

14-95.5(a)(4) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance classified in Schedule IV – Dismissed on Plea, Hold for Wellness Court

14-95.6(b)(1) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, or Possessing with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I – Guilty, 2 years jail time, and $2,000 fine

14-70.18 Providing or Possessing Contraband – Dismissed on Plea, Hold for Wellness Court

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed on Plea, Hold for Wellness Court

Wiggins, Kyndra

14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Dismissed, Mediation Successful