Thank you to the people who helped with fundraiser

Siyo nigada, I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to our people. This past Saturday, Dec. 5 we held a benefit tamale sale for my son, Lakai Martinez. The money we raised will go toward travel and expenses for his heart surgery scheduled for Dec. 11. Thanks to everyone who bought and donated food, came out to volunteer, cook, organize, and donated money. I cannot tell you how much your generous donations to help support my son during this time means to me, it fills my heart with warmth and appreciation. We are just now starting and undoubtedly will need your love and prayers in the days to come, so if you can please remember us in prayer we appreciate and accept your prayers as well. Again thank you all for your loving support – Chief Richard Sneed, Vice Chief B. Ensley and wife Libby, Vice Chief Secretary Chavella Taylor,

Lea Wolf, Loretta Bolden, Whitney Hornbuckle, and Danita Gibson.

From the Calangan family